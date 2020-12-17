Deputies arrest couple on suspicion of child abuse

A Santa Clarita couple was arrested Tuesday after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies investigated a child abuse claim.

The investigation started at a residence on the 19000 block of Christopher Lane, near the intersection of Golden Valley and Plum Canyon road in Canyon Country.

“It was reported by an unknown informant that the child was being abused at the location,” according to an email from Deputy Candice Gonzales of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“Upon further investigation, deputies evidently discovered the child had been forced to sleep outside in a tent numerous times as a form of discipline, without access to food, water and indoor utilities,” Gonzales wrote, citing the initial arrest report. The victim was a teenager.

Both parents, Edwin Mourthi, 47, of Santa Clarita, and Tammy Mourthi, 47, of Santa Clarita, were arrested on suspicion of child abuse.

Sheriff’s Department court records online indicate Tammy Mourthi is in custody in lieu of $100,000 bail and due in a San Fernando courtroom on Friday. Edwin Mourthi was released on his own recognizance Wednesday and due back in court Jan. 7 for a court date.