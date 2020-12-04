Deputies ID suspect in alleged domestic violence shooting in Canyon Country

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies named the suspect in an alleged domestic violence shooting Monday in Canyon Country.

SCV deputies responded to a call from the 16600 block of Minter Court, a couple blocks west of Sand Canyon and Soledad Canyon roads, regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call with injury.

“Upon arrival, deputies entered the residence and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to her lower torso,” according to an email from Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

During the course of their investigation, deputies learned the victim was shot by her boyfriend, Kevin Greaney, 30, during a verbal dispute, Arriaga added.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, according to Sgt. Adam Stoll with the Sheriff’s Station, shortly after the shooting.

The suspect fled the location prior to deputies’ arrival and is still sought for questioning in connection with the incident.Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.