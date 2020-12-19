Firefighters knock out 2-acre blaze in Canyon Country

Firefighters worked to extinguish a 2-acre vegetation fire in Canyon Country early Saturday morning.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel received reports of the blaze around 12:33 a.m. on The Old Dirt Road and Sierra Highway, according to Supervisor Michael Pittman.

“It’s a 2-acre fire, moderate rate of speed,” he said.

Forward progress of the fire was stopped at 1:11 a.m. and no structures were reportedly threatened, Pittman confirmed.

No structures were reportedly threatened, Pittman confirmed.

City of Santa Clarita officials said they were monitoring the fire via a tweet posted shortly before 1 a.m. as Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies prepared to close a portion of Davenport Road near Sierra Highway.

The cause of the fire remained unknown at the time as crews were expected to remain on the scene for mop-up well past 1:30 a.m.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be shared as it becomes available.