Henry Mayo reports highest number of deaths since onset of pandemic

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported Thursday five new deaths related to COVID-19, its highest, one-day tally since the onset of the pandemic after Los Angeles County reported the highest death toll countywide on Wednesday.

The five additional deaths reported brought the overall tally at the hospital to 69, according to Henry Mayo spokesman Patrick Moody. Information on any of the deceased, including age, residency and past medical history, was not provided by the hospital due to patient privacy policy.

“(I)t’s the highest number we’ve ever reported for one day. It is heartbreaking,” said Moody. “We appeal to everyone to please follow Public Health guidelines over the holidays.”

As of Thursday, a total of 85 people are hospitalized at Henry Mayo, added Moody.

News of the hospital’s highest tally comes just one day after the county reported 145 new COVID-19 deaths and 6,155 people currently hospitalized — the highest number of deaths and admissions countywide since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis.

Of the 145 deaths, A total of 106 people had underlying health conditions, according to Public Health officials.

The county is expected to release updated figures later on Thursday.

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Wednesday:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 12,954

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 647,542

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 88

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 9,016

Hospitalizations countywide: 5,866; 20% of whom are in the ICU

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Dec. 24: 85, with 602 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

ICU capacity for Southern California: 0.0%

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 249, 186 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 14,361

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 101

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 9,919

Unincorporated – Acton: 222

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 108

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 22

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 417

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,745 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 19

Unincorporated – Newhall: 51

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 4

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 8

Unincorporated – Saugus: 67

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 21

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 508

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 155

Unincorporated – Valencia: 95

