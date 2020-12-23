How Hollywood May Have Ruined Your Image of Breast Implants

If we think back at how women with breast implants were seen in the 1990s and the 2000s, we think of Pamela Anderson jogging on the beach in slow motion on Baywatch.

However, a lot has changed since Baywatch. Today’s modern breast implant surgery procedures focus on looking and feeling natural, instead of simply adding size.

With that in mind, here are some famous celebrity boob jobs and how they may have helped to taint your opinion of breast implants.

Pamela Anderson

Anderson is definitely the OG of the DD cup.

She was very open about her breast augmentation early in her career, and equally candid about having her implants removed years later.

Her look was a classic example of simply going unnaturally large. She also had the so-called uni-boob that results from the breasts being too close together with no space for natural cleavage.

We’re fairly certain that a natural look was never the goal when she got her first breast implant procedure. But this look can easily be avoided by working with a skilled surgeon.

Victoria Beckham

You may also think of Posh Spice’s very obvious upgrade in the middle of her career. Even she acknowledges that she had unnatural “torpedo bazookas” for boobs.

Her boob job mistake wasn’t even so much about going with a size that was too large for her small frame (But she did). The shape and unnatural roundness of her post-op breasts also caught people’s attention for all of the wrong reasons.

Breast implants have come a long way since then. Today’s cohesive silicone gel breast implants come in a more natural-looking teardrop shape. You could also consider a fat transfer breast augmentation. This involves enhancing the shape, volume, and position of your breasts by transplanting fat from other areas of the body.

Once again, working with a qualified and experienced surgeon that knows the value of a natural-looking enhancement goes a long way.

Mariah Carey

If you have children, it may be hard to convince them that Mariah began her career as a curly-haired and shy-looking girl next door. Pictures of a modest Mimi from 1990 are a far cry from the buxom mega-diva we know today.

Those of us over 40 remember her as a skinny girl in jeans and a long sleeve t-shirt when her first album dropped. However, that all seemed to change by the time her Rainbow album was released in 1999. Her outfits seemed to get smaller, while her bust seemed to get much larger.

You may have noticed that all of these women got their surgeries in the 90s or the early 2000s. But the techniques and technology have evolved, and it could be time to update your image of what breast implants look like.

Breast augmentation is hugely popular today. It’s the number one plastic surgery today, with about 300,000 successful procedures performed last year. If you want to see what the new you could look like, don’t let old ideas stand in your way!