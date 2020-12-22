How to Avoid Plagiarism: 5 Steps to a Plagiarism-Free Paper

The act of plagiarism involves attempting to pass off someone’s idea or words as yours in a write-up. Often, students find it challenging to come up with original content in their papers, with many opting to copy-paste information on unfamiliar topics and subjects. This unethical act can lead to serious problems, especially in academic institutions. Here, this write-up helps provide information on how to avoid plagiarism when writing your paper.

One of the common ways most students fall prey to plagiarism in their write-ups is duplicate content. Many of such scenarios are accidental but can still demean your work. Now, with the help of a free duplicate content checker, https://studyhippo.com/duplicate-content-checker/ being the top pick for many students, you can avoid such mishaps. This tool reviews your work for duplicate content and proceeds to highlight phrases with issues in no time.

Why You Should Avoid Plagiarism

Why should you avoid plagiarism when writing your paper? Society frowns on this form of writing theft. It undermines your status as a trustworthy writer with your teachers, mentors, or peers. College students can lose their scholarships, fail a class, or face other punishments for plagiarising on their paper. In more serious cases, writers can face legal action for plagiarism, as such acts take revenue or credit away from the genuine author.

5 Ways to Avoid Plagiarism

Sometimes while writing essays, research papers, or other content forms, it can be challenging to think up original ideas, especially when a topic is new to you. In such scenarios, you’ll need to apply other’s opinions into your work but do so in such a way it doesn’t come off as plagiarised. Here are five ways to prevent plagiarism in your paper.

Practicing Proper Citation

Using other people’s words or ideas in your work isn’t plagiarism in itself. But failing to cite this source properly in your write-ups places your actions into the realm of academic theft. Common citation elements include names of sources, date of publication, and more.

There are several citation formats in writing, with all forms depending on the style guide you or your teacher picked out. It’s best to be consistent throughout your write-up, and ensuring you’re adhering to its standard. Adding references to your work helps improve its credibility and provide readers with a helpful guide to further information on your topic or idea.

Using a Plagiarism Checker

While writing an essay assignment, it’s common for students to unintentionally add phrases they came across during research without citing them. Duplicate content checkers can easily help you avoid such forms of plagiarism. You can easily keep your write-ups plagiarism-free, sporting sentences, and words that can undermine the originality of your content easily.

Practice Proper Paraphrasing

Paraphrasing is an excellent way to avoid plagiarism when writing. This method involves writers using their own words to express other’s ideas while still maintaining their meanings. When looking to paraphrase sources effectively, It’s helpful to have an excellent command of the vocabulary. The absence of such literary skills can result in your sentences missing the original point or come off as plagiarised.

Rephrasing sentences is a single aspect of effective paraphrasing. When looking to keep your work original, it’s best to reword and reformat your content’s structure. Consider using appropriate synonyms and phrases which are different but still deliver the same ideas and meanings as those used in the original content.

Many students and writers fall victim to thinking that paraphrasing means they don’t have to cite the source during their citation section. This assumption is wrong; you’ll need to reference the original write-up. Performing this action helps you avoid instances of unoriginality while improving the credibility of your work.

Share Your Unique Perceptions

Sharing your unique perception of a subject matter is an excellent plagiarism solution. Many students often employ this method while writing an essay, research paper, or any other form of literary assignment. Here, you’ll get to share your thoughts and ideas different from those of your sources on the same subject matter. Consider approaching the topic from a different perspective to use this method effectively.

Apply Quotations to Your Sentences

A simple way to prevent plagiarism while writing is using quotations. These punctuations denote to readers that the words aren’t yours, but someone else expressed them. In the event of a direct quote, consider citing your source.

Final Thoughts

Getting caught plagiarising has academic, social, and sometimes legal ramifications. Practicing proper citation and employing free content checkers are some of the best ways to avoid plagiarism in your writing. It’s wrong to try to pass other people’s ideas as yours, even though you did it accidentally. Consider any of the five tips to avoid plagiarism and keep your content authentic.