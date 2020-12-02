LASD asking for help in finding Castaic man missing since Nov. 1

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking help from the public in finding a 21-year-old Castaic man who’s been reported missing for a month.

Noach Michael Englerth was last seen Sunday, Nov. 1, at approximately 4:30 p.m. on the 29800 block of Muledeer Lane. He is described as white, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 100 pounds with a blonde shaved head and blue eyes, according to a Sheriff’s Department Nixle alert.

He was driving a white, 20017 Volkswagen Rabbit with California license plate No. 7JZA412.

“Mr. Englerth’s family has not seen or heard from him in a month. They are very concerned for his safety,” read a Nixle alert issued Tuesday by the Sheriff’s Department.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials were not available for additional information on Englerth.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).