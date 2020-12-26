Los Angeles County reports 6,708 people in hospital for COVID-19

Los Angeles County Public Health Department officials said Friday that 6,708 are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 20% of those people in the ICU.

However, the Los Angeles County Public Health Department has said they expect severe delays in reporting the regional counts for new daily COVID-19 cases due to Edison power outages on Christmas Day.

The number of hospitalized individuals was projected by Public Health officials over the course of the last week, however they have said the major impact is pushing the local health care system to a breaking point.

Officials have asked residents to stay home for the holidays and cancel plans that would involve meeting with large groups of people.

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Thursday:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 13,678

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 667,299

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 148

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 9,299

Hospitalizations countywide:6,499; 20% of whom are in the ICU

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Dec. 24: 85, with 602 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

ICU capacity for Southern California: 0.0%

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 289, 250 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV:15,033

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 110, including five from Henry Mayo reported Thursday.

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita:10,454

Unincorporated – Acton: 231

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 113

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 22

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 439

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,803 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 21

Unincorporated – Newhall: 52

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 4

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 8

Unincorporated – Saugus: 72

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 24

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 531

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 164

Unincorporated – Valencia: 95

