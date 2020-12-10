Man charged after child explodes firework in bathroom

A Canyon Country man who claims to have found a mortar-style firework — which was subsequently set off in his home by an 11-year-old boy injured in the explosion — was charged with two misdemeanors in court Wednesday, per officials.

The suspect, a 28-year-old Canyon Country man, was arrested around 9 p.m. Monday after an investigation by the Arson Explosives Unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Detectives were called in after a mortar-style firework was set off in the bathroom of a home by an 11-year-old boy who was being supervised by his grandmother while his parents were away from home.

The suspect told deputies he found the firework and then put the illegal explosive in a closet, where the child found it and then set it off.

The subsequent explosion injured the boy with flying glass, and seriously damaged the bathroom, including the counter and a vanity mirror, according to Sgt. Jeff Moore.

The charges presented Wednesday included the unlicensed possession of fireworks and child endangerment.

The man was still listed as being in custody in lieu of $100,000 bail as of Wednesday afternoon, per Sheriff’s Department arrest records.

Officials did not have the status of the suspect’s plea to the charges available as of press time.