Multiple ambulances requested for Valencia crash

Three ambulances were requested for a multivehicle traffic collision in Valencia Wednesday.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a five-vehicle traffic collision at Home Depot, located on Rye Canyon Road, around 11:45 a.m., according to spokesman Austin Bennett.

“They’re still waiting on the squads en route,” Bennett said, “but they requested two additional ambulances for a total of three.”

No transports had been made as of noon, Bennett added.

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

