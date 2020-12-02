Multiple ambulances requested for Valencia crash

Three ambulances were requested for a multivehicle traffic collision in Valencia Wednesday.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a five-vehicle traffic collision at Home Depot, located on Rye Canyon Road, around 11:45 a.m., according to spokesman Austin Bennett.

“They’re still waiting on the squads en route,” Bennett said, “but they requested two additional ambulances for a total of three.”

No transports had been made as of noon, Bennett added.

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.