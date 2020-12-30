Newsom announces school-reopening plan

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a phased, in-person learning plan Wednesday, with support for the state’s youngest students to be on track to return to school as early as February.

The $2 billion plan is set to prioritize the youngest and most disproportionately impacted students, beginning with in-person learning for those students in populations most affected by COVID-19, grades kindergarten through second and special education, while the remainder of elementary students could return as early as March.

Even so, distance learning is expected to remain an option for parents and students.

Elementary schools may reopen in counties that have a seven-day average of less than 28 cases per 100,000 residents if they submit a COVID-19 Safety Plan to both local and state officials, which local health departments can approve or deny within five days.

L.A. County’s current seven-day average is at 41.8 cases per 100,000, with an adjusted rate of 26.9.

To implement this safely, Newsom’s plan includes an early-action legislative package to provide $2 billion in support to schools that reopen for safety and mitigation measures, as well as hands-on oversight and assistance.

In counties in the purple tier, COVID-19 testing is expected to be available for symptomatic school staff and students, as well as asymptomatic testing every two weeks.

In addition, while students would be required to wear masks, staff would be expected to wear surgical masks, with millions being delivered to schools by the state for free, per the plan.

As vaccines become more widely available, school staff are also expected to be prioritized.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.