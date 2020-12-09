No cause determined yet for Centre Pointe Fire

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of near-6-acre Centre Pointe Fire that temporarily threatened structures late Tuesday night.

While the cause is still being examined, investigators found that the fire had started near Ruether Avenue and Centre Pointe Parkway, located on the northwest end of the blaze, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Austin Bennett.

“They found where the fire started but they don’t have a cause. There was an investigator on scene around 10:50 a.m.,” he said, adding that officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were requested to assist in the investigation. Law enforcement officials did not immediately have information regarding the cause.

A brush fire erupts in hills near Isabella Pkwy and Golden Triangle Rd. in Santa Clarita Tuesday night. December 08, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Initial reports Wednesday did not indicate whether arson was believed to have been the cause, according to Bennett.

The blaze was first reported at Isabella Parkway and Golden Triangle Road in Santa Clarita, where firefighters responded to the scene around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

A second alarm was called in response as structures nearby were threatened.

Firefighters declared 100% containment of the fire by 1:38 a.m. after the blaze had burned 5.7 acres and no structures were damaged as a result, according to Bennett.