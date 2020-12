A woman was arrested after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Stationdeputies responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon in Stevenson Ranch on Sunday morning.

“Deputies had arrested a female and brought her into the station this morning,” said Sheriff’s Station Sgt. Elizondo.

The woman held a kitchen knife during a dispute with her roommate, which prompted the response from sheriff’s deputies.

Elizondo added there were no injuries reported.

Bobby Block contributed to this report.