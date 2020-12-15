One taken to hospital following solo-vehicle crash near Henry Mayo

A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal.
One patient was transported to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash near Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Monday afternoon. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a crash involving one car on McBean Parkway and Avenida Navarre around 4:49 p.m., according to Supervisor Cheryl Sims. 

“The call came in as one vehicle with possible injuries (and) one patient was transported (to the hospital),” she said. 

The incident followed a three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Wellston Drive and Bouquet Canyon Road around 3:44 p.m. There were no reports of anyone taken to the hospital, according to Fire Department spokesman Austin Bennett. 

