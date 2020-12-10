Optimist Club to host toy, food drive

In an effort to make the holidays more festive for those less fortunate, the Canyon Country Optimist Club is hosting The Spark of Love Toy Drive on Saturday.

The Optimist Club plans to collect toys and non-perishable food items in the Westfield Valencia Town Center’s parking lot.

“It is more important than ever, that we reach out and touch those in need and create as much normalcy as possible,” club member Jim Horton wrote in an email.

This year, the pandemic has had a significant impact on the club’s movements, so club members are calling on the community to assist in their efforts to collect donations and accomplish their donation goals, Horton added.

Donated items are expected to be given to the local Fire Department and the SCV Food Pantry.

The Spark of Love Toy Drive is scheduled noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday in the northeast corner of Westfield parking lot, located near the intersection of Magic Mountain Parkway and Citrus Street, across from L.A. County Fire Station 126.