Overturned semi truck carrying lettuce blocks traffic on I-5

A semi truck carrying lettuce blocked all lanes on Interstate-5 in Castaic Monday after crashing onto its side.

A SIGAlert was issued after an overturned semi truck traveling on the southbound side of Interstate-5 blocked all lanes south of the Templin Highway exit, according to Los Angeles County Fire officials.

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Left shoulder of SB I-5 south of Templin Hwy near #Castaic is OPEN to allow trapped traffic to pass overturned big rig carrying lettuce, which is being cleared. Lanes remain BLOCKED. All SB I-5 traffic stopped and diverted at EB SR-138. Duration unknown. pic.twitter.com/g8Rro7TTJ9 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 21, 2020

The call was received by L.A. County Fire at 6:22 a.m., and units were on scene by 6:30 a.m., according to Leslie Lua, supervising dispatch with L.A. County Fire.

“We were responding to a report of a semi truck on it’s side blocking all lanes of the freeway,” she added.

A SIGAlert was called by California Highway Patrol at 6:38 a.m., according to the CHP traffic log, and was updated at 7 a.m., saying the freeway would be closed for approximately four hours.

“It was updated to say the freeway would be opened at 11:00 (a.m.),” according to officer Tony Polizzi with CHP. “There’s a chance it might be extended; I don’t think the freeway will be cleared by then.”

Lua added there was no fuel leak, which was suspected when the call came in, and no person was trapped or required transportation to a nearby hospital as no injuries were reported.

Three lanes were opened shortly before 11 a.m., according to the CHP traffic log, but a fourth lane remained closed for an additional three hours.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.