Pedestrian reportedly struck by car in Valencia

A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a vehicle in Valencia on Tuesday, however officials had not yet reported anyone being transported to the hospital as a result of the crash.

The call came in at the corner of The Old Road and McBean Parkway at 5:16 p.m., according to Supervisor Martin Rangel, of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“We’re on scene,” said Rangel. “We had got the call for a traffic collision involving a pedestrian.”

Within only a few minutes, Fire Department officials had arrived on the scene at 5:19 p.m.

There was no official word of the status of the pedestrian or vehicle passengers as of the publication of this story.