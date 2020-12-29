Regional stay-at-home order likely to be extended

The regional stay-at-home order is likely to be extended for Southern California as the available intensive care unit capacity remains at 0.0%, as of data available Monday. Los Angeles County Public Health Department officials also called upon anyone who travels outside of the county to self-quarantine for at least 10 days upon their return.

During a news conference Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said data collected from the last 24 hours will determine if the order will be extended, but said it’s very likely, and will be announced Tuesday.

Newsom added Los Angeles County has been the most impacted area in the state due to COVID-19, saying 96% of county hospitals were on “diversion” for 16 hours Saturday, meaning the hospitals were unable to accept patients arriving in ambulances, and were being diverted to other hospitals in the area in hopes to find available space.

During a press briefing Monday, L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said approximately one person in the county is dying from COVID-19 every 10 minutes, and 10 people are testing positive each minute. Three additional deaths were also reported by Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Monday.

Ferrer urged those who traveled during the holiday to quarantine after the county reported another record-breaking hospitalization rate, with nearly 7,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

“All indicators show our situation is only going to get worse,” Ferrer said. “People coming into L.A. County, or coming back into L.A. County after the holiday weekend, are expected to quarantine themselves for at least 10 days. The community transmission is at an all-time high.”

Public Health officials also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Monday:

ICU capacity for Southern California: 0.0%

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 13,661

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 733,325

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 73, with an estimated 432 additional deaths reported after delays related to Spectrum service outage.

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 9,555

Hospitalizations countywide: 6,914; 20% of whom are in the ICU

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Dec. 28: 90, with 641 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 48 hours: 270, 207 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 16,078

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 115, including five from Henry Mayo reported over the weekend.

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 11,282

Unincorporated – Acton: 253

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 126

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 23

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 471

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,876 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 21

Unincorporated – Newhall: 52

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 5

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 9

Unincorporated – Saugus: 81

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 26

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 583

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 174

Unincorporated – Valencia: 96



