Residents have until Dec. 19 to apply for Santa Clarita appointments

Santa Clarita residents interested in applying for positions serving on various local boards, such as the Arts and Planning commissions, have until Saturday, Dec. 19.

This year, there are eight vacancies available for service on city commissions and panels as two positions on each are set to expire on Dec. 31.

The vacancies are:



Planning Commission, two appointments.



Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission, two appointments.



Arts Commission, two appointments.



Open Space Preservation District Financial Accountability and Audit Panel, or FAAP, two appointments.

Selected candidates for the commissions and panel will each serve four-year terms, which expire on Dec. 31, 2024.

Applicants must be 18 years or older and maintain their principal residence in the city during their term of office. Evening availability is also required for all positions. All applicants must submit three letters of recommendation with their application, city officials said in a news release.

Online applications are available at www.santa-clarita.com/?navid=1160.

All three commissions, as well as the FAAP, are comprised of five members each. The Arts Commission advises the City Council and city staff on art matters, including public art, arts programs and art events throughout the community. The Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission advises the City Council and staff on parks and public recreation matters, while the Planning Commission advises the City Council on major development projects, property acquisition, specific plans, zoning and other planning matters. The FAAP ensures that the city’s land acquisition priorities are followed, reviews fund accounts, ensures Preservation District funds are spent properly and ensures that proposed expenditures are consistent with requirements.

For more information about the vacancies, contact the City Clerk’s Office at 661-255-4391 or visit Santa-Clarita.com.