Santa Clarita felony suspects return to court

A number of ongoing criminal cases involving incidents that occurred in the Santa Clarita Valley were brought before county judges this week, all of which received subsequent extensions into 2021.

Patrick Llanes Dumayas

Patrick Llanes Dumayas, 64, of Canyon Country, was arrested last week by detectives with the Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Unit on suspicion of oral copulation with a child, according to officials.

At approximately 10 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Winter Pine Way, off Lost Canyon Road, regarding a report of a sexual assault.

Deputies were informed a child under the age of 16 had reported being sexually assaulted by a relative earlier in that same evening at that location, according to Sgt. Brian Hudson of the Special Victims Unit.

On Monday, Dumayas pleaded not guilty to one felony count of oral copulation of a person under 16, one count of sexual penetration of a person under 16 and one count of lewd act upon a child age 14 or 15.

He is being held in lieu of $1 million bail and set to return to court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 11. At a preliminary hearing, the evidence is presented to a judge who decides if there’s enough to merit a trial.

Margarita Valencia

Margarita Valencia, 23, of Castaic, has been named as one of the defendants charged in connection to an alleged attack on a transgender woman that took place in October 2019.

The 23-year-old is also accused of extorting another transgender woman between June and August of that same year, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Valencia pleaded not guilty to a felony count of extortion in the second attack, as do two of her co-defendants: Javier Trimin-Rodriguez, aka “Golden,” 22, of Los Angeles; and Donoban Fonseca, 24.

Trimin-Rodriguez is accused of attempted murder and extortion, and additionally faces a hate crime allegation and allegations of using a knife as a deadly and dangerous weapon, as well as causing great bodily injury.

The defendants are accused of trying to force the victims to pay money in order to be at the park in both allegations, according to Deputy District Attorney Richard Ceballos of the Hate Crimes Section, one of two prosecutors working on the case.

One such instance is believed to have led to a stabbing. The defendants also face the allegations that their alleged crimes were committed as part of criminal street gang activity.

Valencia is being held in lieu of $135,000 bail and set to return to court on Feb. 11 to try to set a date for her preliminary hearing.

Huberto Guzman Lemus

Huberto Guzman Lemus, 39, of Canyon Country was arrested on suspicion of multiple charges related to alleged continuous sexual assault of a child.

“Humberto Guzman Lemus faces one felony count each of: continuous sexual abuse; sexual intercourse or sodomy with a child 10 years or younger; oral copulation or sexual penetration with (a) child 10 years old or younger; as well as one misdemeanor count of resisting peace officer,” according to Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the District Attorney’s Office, confirming the charges presented in court Thursday.

The call of the assault was first reported to SCV Sheriff’s deputies Dec. 8 on the 27000 block of Fahren Court. A young girl at the scene alleged Lemus had been sexually assaulting her “on an ongoing basis,” said Hudson.

An official confirmed the charges did carry a potential life sentence, if the suspect is convicted as charged.

At a hearing, Lemus had his bail reduced to $850,000. He’s due back in court Jan. 12 for a preliminary arraignment, when he’s expected to file his initial plea to the charges.