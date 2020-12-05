Southern California to go under regional stay-at-home order

The Southern California region continued to stay below the state’s intensive care unit’s threshold Saturday, prompting a regional stay-at-home order that will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

The region’s ICU capacity fell to 12.5% Saturday, which triggers a three-week stay-at-home order for Los Angeles County residents as the state’s threshold was 15%. The region will be able to exit the order after ICU capacity projections for the following month are above or equal to 15%.

The order requires closure of the following sectors Sunday night:

  • indoor and outdoor playgrounds
  • indoor recreational facilities
  • hair Salons and barbershops
  • personal care services
  • museums, zoos and aquariums
  • movie theaters
  • wineries
  • bars, breweries and distilleries
  • family entertainment centers
  • cardrooms and satellite wagering
  • limited services
  • live audience sports
  • Amusement Parks

The following sectors will have additional modifications in addition to 100% masking and physical distancing:

  • Outdoor recreational facilities: allowed outdoor operation only without any food, drink or alcohol sales. Additionally, overnight stays at campgrounds will not be permitted.
  • Retail: allowed indoor operation at 20% capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.
  • Shopping centers: allowed indoor operation at 20% capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.
  • Hotels and lodging: allowed to open for critical infrastructure support only.
  • Restaurants: allowed only for take-out or pick-up.
  • Offices: allowed remote only except for critical infrastructure sectors where remote working is not possible.
  • Places of worship: allowed outdoor services only.
  • Entertainment production including professional sports: allowed operation without live audiences. Additionally, testing protocol and “bubbles” are highly encouraged.

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated as information becomes available.

Raychel Stewart

