Southern California to go under regional stay-at-home order

The Southern California region continued to stay below the state’s intensive care unit’s threshold Saturday, prompting a regional stay-at-home order that will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
The region’s ICU capacity fell to 12.5% Saturday, which triggers a three-week stay-at-home order for Los Angeles County residents as the state’s threshold was 15%. The region will be able to exit the order after ICU capacity projections for the following month are above or equal to 15%.
The order requires closure of the following sectors Sunday night:
- indoor and outdoor playgrounds
- indoor recreational facilities
- hair Salons and barbershops
- personal care services
- museums, zoos and aquariums
- movie theaters
- wineries
- bars, breweries and distilleries
- family entertainment centers
- cardrooms and satellite wagering
- limited services
- live audience sports
- Amusement Parks
The following sectors will have additional modifications in addition to 100% masking and physical distancing:
- Outdoor recreational facilities: allowed outdoor operation only without any food, drink or alcohol sales. Additionally, overnight stays at campgrounds will not be permitted.
- Retail: allowed indoor operation at 20% capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.
- Shopping centers: allowed indoor operation at 20% capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.
- Hotels and lodging: allowed to open for critical infrastructure support only.
- Restaurants: allowed only for take-out or pick-up.
- Offices: allowed remote only except for critical infrastructure sectors where remote working is not possible.
- Places of worship: allowed outdoor services only.
- Entertainment production including professional sports: allowed operation without live audiences. Additionally, testing protocol and “bubbles” are highly encouraged.
This is a breaking news story, and will be updated as information becomes available.