Southern California to go under regional stay-at-home order

The Southern California region continued to stay below the state’s intensive care unit’s threshold Saturday, prompting a regional stay-at-home order that will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

The region’s ICU capacity fell to 12.5% Saturday, which triggers a three-week stay-at-home order for Los Angeles County residents as the state’s threshold was 15%. The region will be able to exit the order after ICU capacity projections for the following month are above or equal to 15%.

The order requires closure of the following sectors Sunday night:

indoor and outdoor playgrounds

indoor recreational facilities

hair Salons and barbershops

personal care services

museums, zoos and aquariums

movie theaters

wineries

bars, breweries and distilleries

family entertainment centers

cardrooms and satellite wagering

limited services

live audience sports

Amusement Parks

The following sectors will have additional modifications in addition to 100% masking and physical distancing:

Outdoor recreational facilities: allowed outdoor operation only without any food, drink or alcohol sales. Additionally, overnight stays at campgrounds will not be permitted.

Retail: allowed indoor operation at 20% capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.

Shopping centers: allowed indoor operation at 20% capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.

Hotels and lodging: allowed to open for critical infrastructure support only.

Restaurants: allowed only for take-out or pick-up.

Offices: allowed remote only except for critical infrastructure sectors where remote working is not possible.

Places of worship: allowed outdoor services only.

Entertainment production including professional sports: allowed operation without live audiences. Additionally, testing protocol and “bubbles” are highly encouraged.

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated as information becomes available.