Structures threatened in Centre Pointe Fire

Firefighters were battling a 5-acre vegetation fire that threatened structures Tuesday night at Isabella Pkwy and Golden Triangle Road in Santa Clarita.

“The call came in at just about 11 (p.m.),” said Michael Pittman, supervising dispatch with the LA County Fire Department. “No units have been canceled because the fire is at about 5 acres right now and running uphill.”

Named the Centre Pointe Fire, Pittman added nearby structures were threatened but none had been damaged as of midnight.

“Units called a second alarm since structures are threatened,” Pittman said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.