The COVID-19 Impact on Sport, Physical Activity, and Well-Being

The world did not take this virus very well. Initially, it was warded off as flu, but later the alarming number of cases and people requiring mechanical ventilation kept rising. The pressure on healthcare, physical, and social lives made us realize that we need to enjoy every moment we have. Because you never know what is coming for you.

Usual dating life is also affected. You could only date online and could not meet each other physically. A large number of couples got separated because of distance.

The Impact of the Virus on Physical Activity and Well-being

COVID-19 has a huge impact on physical and social well-being. Even with most countries relaxing their lockdowns, people are still afraid of what it can do. As per recent statistics, there are about 66.3M cases currently, and out of them, about 1.52M deaths have occurred. This virus affected our lives hugely because people were locked inside homes for over three months. Following are some of the ways this pandemic has affected our lives:

Decreased physical activity because gyms were closed. People stopped jogging, running, or walking outside;

No sports with friends since you cannot form groups of more than 4-5 people. Even the professional national and international games were all stopped during the peak time;

Increased mental tension since you are closed, and you do not get to go outside to get some fresh air;

There is a spike in suicides, domestic violence, post-marital rapes, and other forms of violence against women;

It also affected the social well being because you cannot meet your family, friends, and other relatives. Lack of human touch can be very frustrating sometimes;

For the healthcare workers and essential workers, it was physical and mental exhaustion that affected their health and mental health;

We lost many COVID warriors (essential workers) who succumbed to this virus, who will probably never be named since we are too busy learning about actors and actresses tested positive.

The Covid-19 Impact on Sporting Events and the Implications for Social Development

COVID-19 pandemic was not easy to deal with. With no proper treatment protocol or vaccine, the number of patients and deaths kept increasing. The fear among people rose, and some people dealt with it by maintaining relationships and work through the internet. At the same time, others could not deal with and developed mental fatigue. As far as sporting events and social development go, the following is the result:

For the first wave, everything was cancelled. Sporting events were cancelled, including the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Although it has been rescheduled for 2021, we cannot be sure as of now. All gyms, swimming pools, fitness programs, and football or soccer practice centers were closed.

This huge worldwide shutdown caused people to stop their favorite sports. For some people, sport helps to cool off some steam that work creates. That window was closed due to COVID. A way to maintain fitness was to workout inside homes.

Social development is severely affected in the wake of COVID 19. There is increased poverty. Also, the gap between the rich and poor just kept growing.

Also, many people lost their jobs affecting their social and economic status. People belonging to the private sector were affected the most, like software engineers, small businesses, and start-ups.

People are glued to their phones and laptops more than ever. Things like communication and maintaining social relationships were also severely affected. Since we were not allowed to communicate, we forgot how to communicate effectively with others. Skype and Zoom calls became important for face-to-face meetings.

Conclusions & Recommendations

Although we survived, many people have lost half of their family and friends. With the high taxes and GDP, the governments could not save the lives of 1.52 million people. We need better organization and more funding for healthcare.

Healthcare lacks in most countries. The developing countries are even struggling to provide basic healthcare facilities. So following are some of the recommendations:

Maintain basic hygiene protocol

Keep washing hands even after COVID-19

Wear a mask effectively covering the nose and mouth

Maintain social distancing

Take extra care if you have comorbidities or if you are pregnant

Soon the vaccine will be released for use, and life will go back to normal. But this pandemic has taught us to respect essential workers who are not treated well and taken for granted. Also, major governments need to know that we are not ready for any upcoming pandemics.