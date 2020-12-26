Three detained for reported stolen vehicle; mother interferes

Two minors and one adult were detained at gunpoint in a residential neighborhood by Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s deputies Thursday afternoon responding to a report of a stolen vehicle.

The driver of a Chevy Camaro was arrested by deputies on suspicion of driving a stolen and embezzled vehicle, while one of the minors was arrested on suspicion of possession of a weapon, according to Deputy Eric Ortiz with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Ortiz added the second minor was detained but later released to a parent or guardian.

The incident took place in a residential neighborhood, where the mother of one of the minors involved was seen witnessing the arrest and yelling at sheriff’s deputies.

In a video posted to Facebook, the mother is shown to be outside witnessing the arrests while yelling obscenities at sheriff’s deputies, saying they were causing a scene in the neighborhood. The mother was not arrested for obstruction of justice, according to Ortiz.

In response to the video of the arrest, a second video was posted by the woman’s daughter on the social media platform TikTok saying the accusations regarding the stolen vehicle are false.

The Sheriff’s Information Bureau had no comment regarding the video uploaded by the daughter.

Ortiz said the stolen vehicle investigation is being handled at the SCV Sheriff’s Station, but station deputies were unable to release any information Saturday.