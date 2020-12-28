Top world’s leading conference call solutions

With the outbreak of the Covid-19, businesses like yours probably had to implement virtual teams to better protect your employees and help to stop the virus from spreading.

Now that many more people work remotely, communication is more important than ever. Implementing effective, open, and direct communication with your team members through the right tools will improve team collaboration and communication, ensure employee satisfaction and engagement, as well as boost efficiency and productivity at work.

So, let’s have a look at the most popular conference call tools for businesses of all sizes to get your business meetings on the right track.

Zoom Meetings for those wanting to secure flawless audio and video conferences

After a successful IPO in 2019, in which Zoom shares rocketed 72% on the first day of trading, the company has consolidated its leadership position in the videoconferencing industry, especially since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Available on any device, Zoom offers a service for modern teams with HD video and audio, built-in collaboration tools, team chats, and recordings options among other great features, to allow you to work from home confidentially and securely. You can even enjoy a free plan with unlimited meetings of up to 100 participants for 40 minutes, or unlimited 1:1 meeting.

2. RingCentral Meetings for those looking for an all-in communication tool

RingCentral Meetings is an ultra-economic web conferencing software that is very popular with many teams for its complete enterprise-solution and simplicity. From video conferencing to telephony capabilities and instant message services, RingCentral offers secure and relation communication that is available on any device.

With HD video conferencing, team collaboration, screen sharing, team messaging, you can hold online face-to-face meetings and interact with your team, with up to 100 participants on the free plan.

3.GoToMeeting for those wanting to use the easiest conference call platform

Owned by LogMeIn, one of the leaders in communication, GoToMeeting is one of the easiest online conference tools to use, as you can access meetings in one click from any device. The company also offers a solution for business communication called OpenVoice.

With the GoToMeeting conference calling services, you can access unlimited cloud recording, unlimited conference calling, optional toll-free numbers for over 50 countries, innovative features for ‘intelligent online collaboration’, business messaging, and other relevant features adapted for administrators of small businesses and bigger companies. After a free plan of 14 days, you will have to upgrade your account if you want to keep using the service.

4. Vast Conference for those looking for both reservations less as well as operator-assisted conferences

If you have a large team and would like help holding conference calls, Vast Conference services are one of the best, as they provide professional operators for assisted conference calls for a large event (up to 6,000 callers). Operators can help with many aspects of the conference calls, from planning the call and identifying callers to introducing speakers and managing Q&A.

While operator-assisted conference calls from Vast Conference are a great choice for calls with a lot of people and/or international calls, you can also enjoy instant conference calls or online meeting services with a free 14-day trial.

How to choose the right conference service for your business?

Now that you know about the leading conference call solutions available, you need to make a list of what you need and what you want to select the right offer. How many participants do you want to have in a single call? What are the call management options you would like to have (call forwarding, call recording, auto-assistant, et.)? Will you require international reach? Do you need to buy equipment to better handle the service you’re thinking about using? Is customer service easily reachable? With your list of requirements, give these services a try and see what suits you and your team best. Good luck!