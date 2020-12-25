Two sent to hospital following multi-vehicle crash near Old Orchard Park

Firefighters extracted two people from a multivehicle crash near Old Orchard Park and sent them to nearby hospitals Thursday afternoon. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel received reports of an expanded traffic collision around 3:34 p.m. on Lyons Avenue near Old Orchard Park, according to Supervisor Bernard Peters with the Fire Department. 

“They’re getting them out and taking them to the hospital,” he said, adding that at least two vehicles were involved. 

One critical patient was sent to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and another to Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills by ground, canceling out a brief request for a helicopter to transport the people to a trauma center. 

Additional information regarding the condition of those sent to the hospital or whether there were additional injuries was not immediately known. 

