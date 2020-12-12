Units respond to Canyon Country equipment fire

Los Angeles County firefighters responded to a “commercial fire,” near the intersection of Centre Point Parkway and Golden Valley Road, in Santa Clarita on Saturday.

The call came in just before 1 p.m., according to a spokesperson with the L.A. County Fire Department Command and Control Dispatch. “There was a piece of equipment, which caught on fire. It was small,” the spokesperson added.

There was no damage to nearby structures and no one required transportation to the hospital as a result of the fire.

Units were still on scene at 1:15 p.m., according to the spokesperson.