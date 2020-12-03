Valladares’ swearing-in ceremony scheduled for Monday

Republican Assemblywoman-elect Suzette Martinez Valladares is expected to be sworn in as the new representative for California’s 38th Assembly District on Monday, following a sweeping win in the general election.

The days leading up to the newcomer’s ceremony have been “bittersweet” due to preparations being “very fluid” as plans to have family members attend with her on the Assembly floor would no longer be allowed due to COVID-19 safety guidelines in place, she said Wednesday.

“The ceremony will be streamed and this is going to be a swearing-in unlike any other because every vote will be by a voice vote and that hasn’t happened since the 1930s,” she said. “So, a bit of history will be going down.”

Valladares spent Monday with her predecessor Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, for a transition meeting, they both deemed productive.

Assemblywoman-elect Suzette Martinez Valladares with Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, (left) during a transition meeting ahead of Valladares’ swearing-in ceremony on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Courtesy of Valladares

“We were pleased to welcome Assemblymember-Elect Suzette Martinez Valladares for a productive transition meeting,” Smith said in a statement shared on social media. “With so much at stake for local residents during this crisis, we share a commitment to putting our constituents first. My team and I wish her and her incoming team the best of luck.”

With COVID-19 figures on the rise not only in her district but also across the state, Valladares said she will waste no time in addressing the needs of her constituents after a busy campaign trail, helping connect those affected by the pandemic with resources available. She said she is also preparing to introduce two pieces of legislation as early as Monday.

“Knowing that those in our restaurant industry will be unemployed I’m really eager to get phone lines open and emails open to help our community,” she said, adding that among her priorities include looking at ways to safely reopen businesses and schools and “(asking) the tough questions, looking at long-term consequences” of what a full closure could do to communities.

Valladares won the November election with 76.1% of the vote, or 149,201 votes against GOP candidate Lucie Volotzky, who received 23.9% (46,877).