Week 14 Sleepers That Will Help You Win Your First Round Playoff In Fantasy Football

The NFL season is entering the final which means many fantasy football leagues are heading into the playoffs. Around this time, Week 14 is the quarterfinals for many leagues, so that Week 16 is the final week for the championships. Other leagues wait around Week 15 and then use Week 17 as the championship. All in all, the best time of the year for fantasy football is upon us.

As you try and field the best team, it is all about matchups at this time. These teams have favorable matchups, which means that their players could have a breakout game for you as well. If you want to maximize your team’s performance, then moving away from a traditional name and taking a risk is sometimes the best reward.

Corey Davis vs. Jaguars

The Jaguars have lost 11 straight games this season and should be on the verge of losing their 12th straight. The Jaguars have the worst defense in the league, which makes this matchup one of the best in NFL Fantasy Football. The Jaguars allow 416 yards per game, including 136.9 rushing yards per game. For those that own Derek Henry, you should be very excited about the possibilities.

The most interesting play is Davis. While Brown will receive much of the attention, Davis torched the Cleveland Browns defense for 11 receptions, 182 yards, and a touchdown in Week 13. If you are in need of a flex position, playing Davis could be the play that gets you out of the first round. The Titans should run the score up early with the legs of Henry, so Davis should be the top receiver if the team covers Brown hard.

Wayne Gallman Jr. vs. Cardinals

The New York Giants and the Washington Football Team shocked the world with respective wins over the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers. For the Giants, the team has a favorable matchup with the Cardinals who are trending downwards. Over the last six games, the Cardinals have allowed point totals of 34, 28, 30, 26, 20, and 32. Gallman is coming off a 135-yard performance on the ground and has scored six rushing touchdowns in his last six games.

Starting quarterback Daniel Jones appears to be on track to miss Week 14 with a nagging hamstring injury. With Colt McCoy getting the nod, the Giants will rely on Gallman once again. If that happens, he should go over 100 yards and get at least one touchdown.

Keke Coutee vs. Bears

Coutee is the ultimate sleeper for fantasy football during Week 14. With Will Fuller missing the rest of the season, Deshaun Watson is trying to air out the ball to somebody. That somebody was Coutee last week against the Indianapolis Colts. Coutee finished the game with eight receptions for 141 yards. The Texans have a favorable matchup against the Bears defense that is trending down.

After blowing a late lead to the Detroit Lions, the Bears are all but out of the playoffs. The team does not appear motivated to get a win, which has shown in their last two games where the defense has allowed point totals of 35 and 34. The Bears defense as a whole has been lackluster, finishing with just three turnovers in their last six games. Even if the Bears are leading this game, the Texans will still rely on Watson to throw the ball. That means that Watson could finish the game with close to 40 attempts and we should expect Coutee to see a lot of the targets.