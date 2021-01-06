Bike, vehicle collide in Santa Clarita

First responders were called to a collision involving a vehicle and a bicycle in Santa Clarita Wednesday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a vehicle-versus-bike traffic collision near the intersection of Seco Canyon Road and Banyan Place around noon, according to spokesman Austin Bennett.

“(It was a) reported traffic collision (with a) pedestrian involved,” Bennett said. “Units just arrived on (the) scene. There’s nothing further yet.”

No injuries had been reported as of 12:15 p.m., Bennett added.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.