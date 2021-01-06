Bike, vehicle collide in Santa Clarita

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel respond to a collision involving a vehicle and a bicycle on Seco Canyon Road on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

First responders were called to a collision involving a vehicle and a bicycle in Santa Clarita Wednesday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a vehicle-versus-bike traffic collision near the intersection of Seco Canyon Road and Banyan Place around noon, according to spokesman Austin Bennett.

“(It was a) reported traffic collision (with a) pedestrian involved,” Bennett said. “Units just arrived on (the) scene. There’s nothing further yet.”

No injuries had been reported as of 12:15 p.m., Bennett added.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel respond to a collision involving a vehicle and a bicycle on Seco Canyon Road on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal
Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS