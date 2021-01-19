Brush fire quickly spreads near Towsley Canyon

A brush fire quickly spread near Towsley Canyon on Tuesday afternoon, with initial reports indicating it had grown by 50 acres within a half-hour.

The call was received by the first responders at 1:27 p.m. on the 24000 block of The Old Road.

“We received a report of flames and smoke coming from an area near Towsley Canyon Park,” said Leslie Lua, a spokeswoman for the Fire Department, at 1:35 p.m.

At 2 p.m., officials on the scene gave their initial report that the fire was 50 acres in size, in medium-to-heavy brush, and was being spread by 30 mph northeast winds, according to Chris Thomas, a spokesman for the Fire Department.

Responding to the Towsley Canyon fire are multiple SCV fire engines, crews and air support vehicles.

The incident had been named the #TowsleyFire, said Lua.

A Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter assists in controlling the Towsley Fire. Dan Watson / The Signal.

No structures were threatened and no injuries had been reported as of 2 p.m., Thomas said.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Department officials asked residents in a social media post to avoid the area as crews were working to maintain the fire.

Firefighters also responded to a call of a second fire at approximately the same time as the one on The Old Road, with the second possible brush fire being reported near the Newhall Avenue and Highway 14 on-ramp.

However, units on the scene were unable to locate the reported fire, and all responding units were made available, according to Lua.

SCV Sheriff’s Station officials also reported a third brush fire on Soledad Canyon Road and Commuter Way around 1:45 p.m., but firefighters were also unable to locate that fire upon arrival, according to L.A. County Fire Department spokesman Chris Thomas.