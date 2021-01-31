Chance of more rain in the forecast for the SCV

After what was considered a relatively dry last couple of months, the Santa Clarita Valley has a 40% chance of seeing further rainfall between Tuesday night and Wednesday.

“It should be dry through Monday, temperatures of highs in the mid 60s and lows in the 40s,” said Ryan Kittell, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service. “Then there’s another storm heading our way and it’s not certain that we’re all going to get rain, but there’s a chance.”

Leaves cling to a branch with a dusting of snow showing in the distance in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 013021. Dan Watson/The Signal

Dry hills show in the foreground as a dusting of snow lays on the mountains in the distance in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 013021. Dan Watson/The Signal

Kittell said the 40% chance of rainfall, if it does come, would arrive sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday evening.

“If we do get some rain, it will be mostly light,” said Kittell. “It might be a tenth to a quarter of an inch.”

Following Wednesday evening, current projections show sunny weather from Thursday morning onward and heading into the weekend.