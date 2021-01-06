Chiquita Canyon delivers bikes to nonprofits

News release

Chiquita Canyon made the holiday season a little brighter for children at the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley and Santa Clarita Grocery, as more than 100 bicycles and 70 scooters were assembled by landfill employees and delivered to the nonprofit organizations as part of Waste Connection’s 19th Annual Christmas Promise Bike Build Program.

“The pandemic has affected all of our lives, but more importantly children’s lives during the holiday season,” said Steve Cassulo, district manager of Chiquita Canyon. “We are excited to have been able to still deliver the bikes, and for the first time, scooters, to make the holidays that much more exciting for these kids.”

Due to the pandemic, Chiquita Canyon had to make the difficult decision of not allowing any children to be there during the drop-off. In past years, the Chiquita Canyon team took joy in watching the children pick their bikes and some even ride a bike for the first time. However, given the severity of the pandemic, bikes were dropped off at each location and then distributed to families by the organizations in a safe manner.

Christmas Promise Bike Build is a Waste Connections annual tradition of providing thousands of bicycles for underprivileged children across the country. Now in its 19th year, with the help from partners and local businesses, Christmas Promise Bike Build purchases and assembles bikes each holiday season and donates them to local charities.

Locally, Chiquita Canyon built and delivered 74 bikes and 50 scooters to the Boys and Girls Club and 24 bikes and 26 scooters to Santa Clarita Grocery.