COBRA team arrests suspect in Canyon Country shooting

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s Career Offender — Burglary, Robbery, Assault, or COBRA, detectives arrested a suspect Friday who was wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred in Canyon Country Wednesday night.

Questin Walleman, 32, of Agua Dulce, was arrested during a crime-suppression operation conducted by detectives with the COBRA team Friday night, according to an email from Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Deputy Natalie Arriaga.

Walleman is reportedly responsible for the shooting of a woman who’d been sitting in her car near the intersection of Medley Ridge and Lost Canyon roads around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, Arriaga wrote.

Sheriff’s Station officials declined to release any additional information as to whether the suspect and victim knew each other or the reason behind the shooting. The identity of the victim was not released.

SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies were alerted to a gunshot wound at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital around 7:30 p.m. that evening, after the woman reportedly drove herself to the hospital after being shot, according to sheriff’s officials.

Walleman was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon (a firearm) and being held in lieu of $1 million bail, per Sheriff’s Department arrest records.

COBRA detectives are continually investigating the incident as of Monday morning, Arriaga added.

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

