COVID-19: Barger and Hahn urge county to allow vaccination of people 65 and up sooner

Los Angeles County expects to vaccine people 65 and older starting in February, but county Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn are urging Public Health to expand COVID-19 vaccinations sooner.

County Public Health officials have said they don’t have enough vaccines to do that, yet, but said they would begin working this week with health care providers and pharmacies to prepare the process one the county’s vaccine allocation increases.

“As vaccine supply allows, we want to expand vaccinations and move through the tiers as quickly as possible. We are very hopeful that our allocation of doses increases enough for us to begin vaccinating seniors before the end of the month,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a prepared statement last week. “As vaccine supply improves, more residents will become eligible for vaccinations.”

Public Health officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment but by Monday, they had not indicated whether vaccine rollout would begin before the end of January. The county has yet to complete Phase 1A, the state’s guideline which includes health care workers and staff or residents in skilled nursing facilities, and is expecting to be finished within the next two weeks, according to Barger spokeswoman Michelle Vega. As of Friday, an additional 450,000 health care workers had yet to be vaccinated, per the health department.

For people in the next phase, Phase 1B, which would include those aged 65 and older, the Public Health Department currently does not have a sign-up system. Those in Phase 1A can sign up via the department’s website.

“Efficient and effective distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine to our residents and communities is the most critical hurdle in our ability to recover from this virus,” Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, said in a prepared statement. “While we continue to prioritize the vaccination of health care workers who have been on the frontlines caring for our vulnerable residents, we must add flexibility to this process and begin efforts to vaccinate those 65 and older.”

Of the county’s 10 million population, those aged 65 and over make up about 70% of coronavirus-related deaths. As of Saturday, where 238 deaths were reported, 81 were over the age of 80 and more than 90 were between 65 and 79, according to the county Department of Public Health.

L.A. County is following California’s multi-staged vaccination rollout, currently inoculating those in Phase 1A. Last week, the state Department of Public Health moved individuals 65 and up to receive the vaccine as demand subsides among health care workers but emphasized that those in Phase 1A remain the highest priority.

Other counties across the Southern California region have already begun inoculating older adults.

“L.A. County needs to follow the state’s lead without further delay,” Hahn, the supervisor of the county’s 4th District, said in a prepared statement.

At the same time, mass vaccination sites in the SCV have started or are set to begin as early as this week. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital began Wednesday and has been inoculating around 500 people daily, according to spokesman Patrick Moody. Six Flags Magic Mountain is also among five new sites for broader distribution and is set to open this week, marking the second mass vaccination site in the valley.

Although with limited capacity, Henry Mayo is set to follow new vaccine directives, according to Moody.

“We will follow whatever guidance the county gives us. So, if they expand their guidance to people 65 and over then we will welcome people 65 and over. We do have limited capacity but we’ll follow their guidance,” he said.