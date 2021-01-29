COVID-19: Henry Mayo sees three deaths, hospitalizations creep up

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths, while hospitalizations increased by six in the past 24 hours.

Los Angeles County Public Health released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Thursday:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 6,592

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,097,941

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 213

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 16,107

Hospitalizations countywide: 6,026; 26% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Jan. 28: 74, with 992 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 146, 107 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 23,474

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 195, with three additional deaths reported by Henry Mayo Thursday.

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 17,138

Unincorporated – Acton: 389

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 211

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 40

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 689

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,384 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 36

Unincorporated – Newhall: 61

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 13

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 13

Unincorporated – Saugus: 116

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 29

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 931

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 267

Unincorporated – Valencia: 157

