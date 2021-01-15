COVID-19: L.A. County reports nearly 2K deaths in one week

Los Angeles County Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Thursday, noting there’s been nearly 2,000 COVID-19 deaths countywide in one week:

ICU available capacity for Southern California: 0.0%

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 17,323

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 975,299

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 287

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 13,234

Hospitalizations countywide: 7,906; 21% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Jan. 13: 98, with 840 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 356, 279 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 20,865

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 154, with two deaths reported by Henry Mayo Tuesday and two more Wednesday.

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 15,072

Unincorporated – Acton: 342

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 176

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 34

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 615

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,211 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 34

Unincorporated – Newhall: 57

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 12

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 10

Unincorporated – Saugus: 102

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 26

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 807

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 230

Unincorporated – Valencia: 137

