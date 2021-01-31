COVID-19: Public Health reports 5,925 cases countywide; 144 in SCV

L.A. County Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Sunday:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 5,925

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,116,892

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 124

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 16,770

Hospitalizations countywide: 5,328; 27% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Jan. 30: 77, with 1,006 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours 144, 115 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 23,876

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 197, including two additional deaths reported by Henry Mayo on Saturday.

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 17,455

Unincorporated – Acton: 395

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 220

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 40

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 705

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,413 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 37

Unincorporated – Newhall: 61

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 14

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 13

Unincorporated – Saugus: 119

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 29

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 954

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 270

Unincorporated – Valencia: 161

