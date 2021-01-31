COVID-19: Public Health reports 5,925 cases countywide; 144 in SCV

L.A. County Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Sunday:
New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 5,925
Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,116,892
New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 124
Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 16,770
Hospitalizations countywide: 5,328; 27% of whom are in the ICU.
Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Jan. 30: 77, with 1,006 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.
COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours 144, 115 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.
Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 23,876
Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 197, including two additional deaths reported by Henry Mayo on Saturday.
The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 17,455
Unincorporated – Acton: 395
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 220
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 40
Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 705
Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,413 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 37
Unincorporated – Newhall: 61
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 14
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 13
Unincorporated – Saugus: 119
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 29
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 954
Unincorporated – Val Verde: 270
Unincorporated – Valencia: 161
