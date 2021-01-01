COVID-19: Public Health reports more than 200 new deaths

Los Angeles County Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Friday:
ICU capacity for Southern California: 0.0%
New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 20,414
Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 790,582
New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 207, of which 40 are from a reported backlog associated with the Spectrum service outage and holiday weekend delays.
Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 10,552
Hospitalizations countywide: 7,613; 21% of whom are in the ICU.
Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Dec. 30: 88, with 672 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.
COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 344, 281 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.
Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 17,156
Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 117
The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 12,130
Unincorporated – Acton: 271
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 137
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 26
Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 505
Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,955 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 23
Unincorporated – Newhall: 57
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 7
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 10
Unincorporated – Saugus: 90
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 26
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 626
Unincorporated – Val Verde: 188
Unincorporated – Valencia: 105
To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.