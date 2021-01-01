COVID-19: Public Health reports more than 200 new deaths

Los Angeles County Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Friday:

ICU capacity for Southern California: 0.0%

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 20,414

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 790,582

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 207, of which 40 are from a reported backlog associated with the Spectrum service outage and holiday weekend delays.

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 10,552

Hospitalizations countywide: 7,613; 21% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Dec. 30: 88, with 672 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 344, 281 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 17,156

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 117

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 12,130

Unincorporated – Acton: 271

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 137

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 26

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 505

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,955 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 23

Unincorporated – Newhall: 57

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 7

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 10

Unincorporated – Saugus: 90

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 26

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 626

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 188

Unincorporated – Valencia: 105

