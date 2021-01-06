Crime watch Jan. 5, 2020: from the SCV Sheriff’s Station, CHP field reports

Editor’s note: The following article was compiled from reports recently available at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, and via communication from Sheriff’s Station officials, as well as California Highway Patrol officers. The reports are preliminary, compiled by deputies and officers who respond to calls for service.

By Perry Smith

Signal Managing Editor

The fast and probably furious (with himself)

California Highway Patrol officers performed a traffic stop on a Palmdale man for allegedly driving his Chevy Camaro SS approximately 130 mph on Saturday night.

An officer observed a driver allegedly driving at high speeds and making unsafe lane changes on Highway 14, south of Red Rover Mine in the Acton-Agua Dulce area around 11 p.m., according to CHP officials.

Due to the alleged excessive speed, the 28-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving and his Camaro was towed, according to CHP officials.

Elder-abuse allegation

Deputies responding to a family-disturbance call in Castaic ended up arresting a 37-year-old man on suspicion of elder abuse.

Deputies arrived at a home on the 31900 block around noon Dec. 26 and reported that the victim was physically assaulted by her 27-year-old son during a verbal argument.

The victim left the home in order to avoid further contact with the suspect and remained in her vehicle parked nearby, Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, wrote in an email.

A few hours later, the victim saw the suspect leave and walk away. The victim returned to see the home had been vandalized, and she then contacted deputies.

Deputies arrived, conducted a search of the area and were able to locate a man matching the victim’s description of the suspect, about 100 yards east of Castaic Road in Castaic. The victim positively identified the man during a field identification. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of elder abuse and vandalism.

Driveway disobedience

SCV deputies responded to the 12500 block of Capra Road in Canyon Country regarding a report of a blocked driveway.

“Upon arrival, deputies observed a dark-colored vehicle matching one of the (reported) vehicle’s descriptions … and made contact with the occupants of the vehicle,” according to an email from Arriaga.

Upon contact, deputies smelled a strong odor of burnt marijuana emitting from the vehicle. Deputies detained the occupants of the vehicle pending a narcotics investigation.

While deputies were investigating, they learned one of the vehicle’s occupants was under active probation. Deputies conducted a search of the vehicle and recovered “a small plastic bag containing methamphetamine, a baggie containing prescription pills, multiple different types of ammunition, as well as tools consistent for use of theft,” Arriaga noted.

While questioning the suspects, deputies observed them displaying symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance. Deputies conducted field sobriety tests on the suspects and determined they were under the influence of a controlled substance.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, possession of burglary tools and being under the influence of a controlled substance. The woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and being under the influence of a controlled substance.