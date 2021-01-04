Deputies arrest man on suspicion of animal cruelty

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a Santa Clarita man Friday on suspicion of animal cruelty, after his family allegedly noticed him assaulting the family’s dog.

Deputies responded to the 18300 block of Oak Canyon Road in Canyon Country, regarding a family disturbance involving a possible animal abuse call, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Upon arrival, deputies learned the suspect, a 48-year-old man who lived with his family, was seated in the living room with his family and the family dog, and started behaving in a way “they considered to be out of the ordinary,” Arriaga wrote. “The suspect covered the dog’s ears and began mumbling to it, after the family heard an unidentified loud noise. The suspect then began to physically assault the dog while speaking in a secondary language.”

The suspect’s family immediately contacted law enforcement personnel by calling the Sheriff’s Station.

The suspect was arrested and booked on suspicion of felony animal cruelty.