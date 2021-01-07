Deputies arrest man on suspicion of public masturbation; release him; re-arrest suspect; then release him

Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s deputies caught up to a man Tuesday sought for about a month on suspicion he publicly masturbated in front of a mother and her teen daughter in December. Deputies re-arrested him and then released him on his own recognizance Thursday, per Sheriff’s Department records.

Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a report of a disturbance outside the Food 4 Less parking lot around 11:45 a.m. Dec. 2.

“(The man) was yelling racial slurs and profanities at people going into the Food 4 Less,” according to a report shared via email from Sgt. Joel Nebel of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

As a 37-year-old mother and her 13-year-old daughter exited the store, “(He) asked the mother some obscene questions about her daughter and then started masturbating with one hand in front of them,” Nebel added, from the report.

The alleged victims filed a report and then helped deputies identify the suspect, Evan Sears, 34, a transient known to be living in the Santa Clarita area, per Sheriff’s Department arrest records. Sears was released less than 24 hours later.

A case was filed against Sears in Los Angeles County Superior Court Dec. 4, per court records, with no record of appearance for Sears as of Dec. 9, but a “judicial action” being taken that date.

Deputies caught up with Sears earlier this week, who was now sought for a warrant in connection with the case deputies filed.

Deputies arrested Sears again Tuesday for the warrant, and then released him on his own recognizance per court orders Thursday, according to Sheriff’s Department arrest records.