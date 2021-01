Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies established a containment zone in Newhall Saturday.

Officials from the SCV Sheriff’s Station were unavailable to comment on the nature of the call or suspected crime allegedly committed as of the publication of this story, but at least one suspect was detained at the scene.

Deputies have at least one suspect in custody following a containment in Newhall on Saturday. Dan Watson / The Signal.

Deputies block off streets near 8th and Chestnut during a containment. Dan Watson / The Signal.

The call came in at approximately 10 a.m. at a residence near the corner of 8th and Chestnut streets.

No injuries were reported as a result of the containment.