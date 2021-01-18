Deputies investigate alleged stabbing

Deputies are investigating a potential stabbing in Canyon Country Sunday.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports of a possible domestic violence incident and stabbing at a residence near the intersection of Fahren Court and Jakes Way around 5:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Jason Elizondo.
Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel also responded to the scene and were staging for sheriff’s deputies investigating a report of someone who possibly had a weapon as of 6 p.m., according to Supervisor Bernard Peters.
One patient was later transported to the hospital in unknown condition after speaking with deputies in the back of the ambulance.