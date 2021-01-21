Deputies investigate Canyon Country shooting

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
A woman reportedly drove herself to the hospital after being shot in Canyon Country Wednesday night.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were alerted to a gunshot wound at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital around 7:30 p.m., according to sheriff’s officials.

Upon further investigation, deputies discovered that the woman had been sitting in her car near the intersection of Medley Ridge and Lost Canyon roads when an unknown suspect approached her and shot her, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, SCV Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman.

The investigation remains ongoing and the suspect is still outstanding as of Thursday morning, Arriaga added.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

