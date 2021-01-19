Deputies investigating alleged armed robbery

Three juveniles and one adult were detained in connection with an alleged armed robbery investigation in Canyon Country Monday.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the 27300 block of Rock Rose Lane around 2:15 p.m. regarding an armed robbery that had just occurred, according to Lt. Doug Mohrhoff.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel also responded to the scene for a reported assault, though no transports were made as a result of the incident, according to Supervisor Melanie Flores.

SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies respond to reports of a robbery in Canyon Country Monday afternoon. January 18, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

“During the investigation, deputies detained three juveniles and one adult,” Mohrhoff said.

The suspects were detained about an hour later on Soledad Canyon Road, 3 miles from the original incident.

No information was immediately available regarding what was stolen, and the investigation remained ongoing as of 4:45 p.m., Mohrhoff added.

