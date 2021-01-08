Firefighters douse fire at Valencia hotel

Firefighters quickly doused a blaze at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Valencia Friday afternoon, which prompted evacuations.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a two-story commercial building fire with one unit well involved on the 27500 block of Wayne Mills Place around 3:14 p.m., according to Fire Department spokesman Marvin Lim.

“The fire was just knocked down and no injuries were reported,” he said. The fire was put down at around 3:30 p.m.

An evacuation of the building took place, according to law enforcement officials.

Firefighters extinguish a fire at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Valencia on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Dan Watson/The Signal

Hotel officials confirmed the fire took place at one of its buildings and that no injuries were reported.

“Everyone is OK,” said hotel employee Nancy Chinchilla. “Firefighters are still on site and it’s being handled. The fire happened in the second building but we don’t have details yet.”

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.