Firefighters knock down late-night structure fire

Firefighters quickly knocked down a late-night structure fire near Canyon Country Park Sunday.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a laundry room on fire at a home on the 27800 block of Lost Springs Road just before midnight, according to Supervisor Leslie Lua.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel battle a structure fire on Lost Springs Road on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Rick McClure For The Signal

“Units arriving on (the) scene found smoke showing coming from the front door (of) a two-story, single-family dwelling,” Lua said.

Firefighters had the fire out about 10 minutes after they began, shortly after midnight, Lua added.

Southern California Edison and Gas Co. officials arrived on scene shortly after to assess the damage, according to Lua.

The incident was closed at 1:37 a.m. Monday, Lua added.