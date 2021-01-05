Firefighters knock down Val Verde structure fire

Firefighters responded to an early morning structure fire in Val Verde Tuesday.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a fire at a two-story, single-family dwelling on the 29800 block of Central Avenue just before 5 a.m., according to Supervisor Franklin Lopez. 

Units on the scene determined that an attic fire had spread, with smoke and fire showing upon arrival, Lopez said. 

Firefighters went into defense mode at 5:29 a.m. before calling knockdown of the blaze at 5:43 a.m., Lopez added.

One patient was treated for trouble breathing, but declined transport, he said. 

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

