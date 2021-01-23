Firefighters reach full containment of Towsley Fire

Firefighters reached full containment of the Towsley Fire on Friday after battling the wind-driven blaze in challenging, mountainous terrain during the week.

The blaze was kept at 185 acres as damaging winds from earlier in the week had died down in and around the Santa Clarita Valley, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

An estimated 300 fire personnel from various agencies that included multiple county fire departments worked on containment and were released from the incident later on Friday, according to L.A. County Fire Department spokeswoman Melanie Flores.

The Towsley Fire first erupted Tuesday afternoon on the 24000 block of The Old Road in Newhall and quickly spread to 50 acreages in just a half-hour with the help of high-force winds.

The Santa Clarita Valley is expected to see a slight chance of showers through the weekend, with temperatures forecasted to drop from the high to low 50s into the next week, according to the National Weather Service.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to Flores.